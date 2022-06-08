Want to watch the Stanley Cup Finals at Ball Arena? Prepare to pay up

DENVER — If you plan on going to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Ball Arena, it won't just cost you a pretty penny — some say, it'll cost you a small fortune.

Denver7 checked Ticketmaster Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m., and the cheapest ticket in 300 level seating was going for $924 before processing fees. Once you estimate those costs, the cheapest ticket in the nosebleeds comes out to around $1,100.

Dave Maxwell, an Avs season ticket holder, told Denver7 he was shocked by the prices.

"The least expensive seat for Games 1 through 3 in the finals is $832," he said. "And then if there's a Game 7, that went up to $1,029 — and that's for the people who've been season ticket holders or partial season ticket holders. My two partners, they've been priced out."

Maxwell's love for Colorado hockey dates back to when another hockey team called the state home.

"This is an old Colorado Rockies (hockey team) hat from 1976 to 1982," Maxwell said, holding an memorabilia hat. Those Rockies would later move to New Jersey and be renamed the New Jersey Devils.

Ever since the Avalanche franchise came to the Colorado in 1995, Maxwell has been a season ticket holder. Now, he's planning to pay the high price tag to watch the Stanley Cup Finals, but wishes more could afford it.

"I mean, this is a unique opportunity, and it's civic pride, too," Maxwell said. "We're all behind the Avalanche."

Maxwell's friends aren't the only ones debating how or if they can afford a ticket.

"It's going to be a high demand ticket in Denver for the Stanley Cup Finals," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub.

Budelli says the demand means people will have to purchase tickets wisely.

"Always make sure that you're using a trusted source. The best thing we can do is use the technology at our fingertips," he said. "Never purchase tickets in cash, or even using a Venmo or other payment transfer service. Make sure you are using a fan protect guarantee like StubHub has, or other competitors out there, to ensure you can get in the game safely."

Budelli also warned of fake sites and against posting a ticket's barcode on social media.

"There are scammers out there that are looking to try to take screengrabs of your tickets to try to resell them or repurpose them without you being aware," he said.

Denver7 reached out to the City of Denver to see if there are plans for a large-scale viewing area during the Stanley Cup Finals. A spokesperson said activities are being planned but further details couldn't be provided at this time.