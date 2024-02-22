Want to be part of Denver PrideFest’s Pride parade this year? Now is the time to get your entry in

DENVER – It won’t be long before thousands of people gather to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride at Denver’s Civic Center this summer, but if you’ve been looking to get more involved in the celebrations, now’s the time to act.

Applications for entries to participate in Denver’s Pride Parade are now live but even though the deadline to apply is until April 1, organizers said people wanting to get their floats in should think about getting their entries right away.

“There are all sorts of fun ways that people participate. There’s floats, there’s marching units, there’s musical units… a lot of businesses join, a lot of community groups join,” said Rex Fuller, the CEO of the Center of Colfax, the organization which hosts the event annually.

Last year marked one of the biggest pride events The Center has seen, with over 17,000 people marching in the parade itself, Fuller told Denver7.

“It’s a very popular, popular event and we do eventually sell out. We’ll probably have a little more than 250 entries on the parade (this year),” Fuller said. “So yeah, if you want to be there, it’s probably good to act now.”

The annual PrideFest helps raise money for The Center, which supports organizations and programs for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, the transgender community, legal and training programs.

The event typically brings nearly half a million people to Civic Center Park over the two days – the largest Pride celebration in the Rocky Mountains. This year, PrideFest will take place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23. The parade happens Sunday.

If you’re looking to apply, head over to the Denver PrideFest’s website for more information.

Denver7 is a proud and official sponsor of Denver PrideFest.