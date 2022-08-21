Walkers raise $100,000 for Down Syndrome Association

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A charity fundraiser that helps families of children with down syndrome returned to the Norris Penrose Events Center Saturday. The walk is organized by the Colorado Springs Downs Syndrome Association.

Attendees were invited to play in the kids' fun zone and enjoy brunch immediately after the walk. Around 1,500 people took part raising more than $100,000.

"Well this is our biggest fundraiser of the year. And all of the money we raise here will stay local to help our families with medical scholarships, recreation, and educational scholarships as well,” said Heather Miller, president of the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association.

The Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association accepts donations all year long. To find out more go to their website at csdsa.org.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.