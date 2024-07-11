Watch Now
Waldo Canyon burn area public closure extended until June 2029, says USFS

Waldo Canyon Burn Area Closure.png
US Forest Service
Waldo Canyon Burn Area Closure.png
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 11, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to a new order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service, it is now illegal to hike, camp, drive a motor vehicle, or make and maintain a fire in the Waldo Canyon Burn Area in the Pikes Peak Ranger District, Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.

Exceptions to this new order will be made for:

  • people with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 for Use of Roads, Trails or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order
  • people with a written determination by a Forest Service authorized officer
  • any Federal, State or local officers
  • Members or an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty

Violating this order will result in a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals, $10,000 for organizations and/or up to six months of imprisonment.

For more information about this order, contact the Pikes Peak Ranger District at 719-636-1602 or the Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands Supervisors Office at 719-553-1400.

