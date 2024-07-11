Waldo Canyon burn area public closure extended until June 2029, says USFS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to a new order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service, it is now illegal to hike, camp, drive a motor vehicle, or make and maintain a fire in the Waldo Canyon Burn Area in the Pikes Peak Ranger District, Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.

Exceptions to this new order will be made for:



people with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 for Use of Roads, Trails or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order

people with a written determination by a Forest Service authorized officer

any Federal, State or local officers

Members or an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty

Violating this order will result in a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals, $10,000 for organizations and/or up to six months of imprisonment.

For more information about this order, contact the Pikes Peak Ranger District at 719-636-1602 or the Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands Supervisors Office at 719-553-1400.

