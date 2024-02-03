Waiting and preparing for this weekend's snow

TELLER COUNTY, COLORADO — It's the calm before the storm in Teller County which may see over a foot of snow. Director of Public Works Fred Clifford tells us his crew spent the last two days preparing their trucks.

"A lot of the equipment is being checked over in our fleet maintenance shop, and so we feel like we're ready for the storm. "

Clifford says Friday night he's operating three-night shift routes.

"They will be called in as necessary tonight as the snow storm develops and then the day crew of 14 will be in at 4am in the morning, and then Teller County does plow continuously until the storm ends."

He does have one concern as the storm approaches.

"We know that it's warm outside and that the snow could freeze and so we just advise caution for those traveling tonight, and be prepared for any conditions. Drive defensively and give the plows plenty of room to do their jobs."

News 5 reached out to the City of Woodland Park for an update on their preparations, but no one was available to speak with us Friday afternoon.

People in the city were out enjoying the afternoon sunshine. They say they are ready for the storm, and the clean-up to come.

Jenny Smith said, "I'm excited because this town does a great job of cleaning the streets and getting this park, this beautiful park ready to walk, and kids to play, so I'm ready."

Fred Fletcher added, "We're really lucky that C-DOT and Teller County where we are do a real good gob of clearing our roads, and streets, and our neighborhoods."

A C-DOT Spokesperson tells us their crews already hit the roads Friday afternoon. They will operate about 20 plows in Teller, El Paso, and Pueblo counties until the storm is over.

____

