Voters to decide if recreational marijuana should be banned in Colorado Springs on November's ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS — The future of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs will be up to voters to decide on the upcoming November ballot.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council voted 7-2 to put a Charter amendment on the upcoming ballot. City Council had voted 8-1 in a first vote on the matter earlier this month.

Tuesday's vote went as follows:

Yolanda Avila - No

Lynette Crow-Iverson - Yes

Dave Donelson - Yes

Randy Helms - Yes

Nancy Henjum - No

Davide Leinweber - Yes

Mike O'Malley - Yes

Brian Risley - Yes

Michell Talarico - Yes

In Tuesday's vote, Nancy Henjum switched from her previous stance in support of the ordinance during the council's first vote on the issue. I have reached out to Councilwoman Henjum asking what caused this change, I am awaiting a response.

The charter would ban all retail marijuana establishments, the ordinance would not impact medical marijuana retailers already operating in city limits.

In Tuesday's council meeting, members also voted in favor 7-2 of an ordinance for the November ballot that would repeal the ban on retail/recreational marijuana. Should voters pass both ballot measures in November the city's charter amendment would overrule the proposed ordinance.

Should you want to read the charter amendment for yourself you can do so below.

