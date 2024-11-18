Vote for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari to win Best Zoo Lights award

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are just two weeks left to vote for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari to win Best Zoo Lights in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards!
The 34-year-long holiday tradition was previously ranked #3 Best Zoo Lights for the past five years. The Electric Safari currently sits at #3 so far.
Voting will take place every day until 10 a.m. MST on Monday, December 2 on the 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards website.
___
Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.