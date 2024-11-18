Vote for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari to win Best Zoo Lights award

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are just two weeks left to vote for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari to win Best Zoo Lights in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards!

The 34-year-long holiday tradition was previously ranked #3 Best Zoo Lights for the past five years. The Electric Safari currently sits at #3 so far.

Voting will take place every day until 10 a.m. MST on Monday, December 2 on the 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards website.

