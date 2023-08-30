Volunteers needed to help pack food boxes for Friday Patriot Day Event

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today, Care and Share Food Bank hosted 20 volunteers from Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to pack 400 food boxes in preparation for the annual Patriot Day Give Back event this Friday.

On Friday, the food boxes are going to be given to local veterans and service members who are in need of extra assistance.

Food items in the boxes include:



cereal,

granola bars,

peanut butter,

jelly,

beans,

canned chicken,

pasta and

pasta sauce.

An assortment of bread and produce will also be provided.

Care and Share has proudly partnered with Mt. Carmel on the Patriot Day Give Back event for the past eight years. President and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank, Nate Springer, says, "It is a real honor to partner with organizations like Mt. Carmel that serve our military community. Any way we can help to improve the quality of life of our active duty and veteran communities we see as an opportunity to strengthen our partnership — and our city.

The Give Back event will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 1 outside of the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. Food will be given out to those who aren't affiliated with the Armed Forces from noon to 2 p.m. Sign-up is required.

For those interested in signing up you can do so here.

