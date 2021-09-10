Volunteers needed for National Public Lands Day project at John Martin Reservoir

BENT COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for a project that aims to improve natural resources and restore habitat for native wildlife in southeastern Colorado.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a National Public Lands Day event at John Martin Reservoir on Saturday, Sept. 25, which is National Public Lands Day.

The Corps of Engineers is asking for volunteers to come out and help remove tamarisk, also known as salt cedar, which is an invasive species that hogs light, water, and nutrients, which harms native plants and the wildlife that depend on them.

At John Martin Reservoir, tamarisk is threatening to take over the shoreline and has reduced nesting grounds for threatened and endangered piping plovers and interior least terns.

The Corps of Engineers said that by helping to remove the tamarisk, you will be taking part in a multi-year effort to encourage native plant growth, improve recreational areas for visitors, and ultimately return the habitat to its natural state.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the John Martin Reservoir.

If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up here.

For more information on the event, contact Natural Resource Specialist, Sara Harrod at: sara.e.harrod@usace.army.mil