Volunteers needed for Citizen Outreach Group

EL PASO COUNTY — The Board of El Paso County announced this week their need for volunteers

They are looking for community-minded individuals to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group.

The Citizen Outreach Group is an 11-member citizen group consisting of people from each of the five different county commissioner districts and six at-large representatives.

District and at-large members serve a term of three years and have term limits to two consecutive terms.

The members will assist in reviewing and assessing the progress of the county strategic plan, the county's five-year financial roadmap, and the activity of the public safety tax.

The group will serve in helping as a stronger connection between the county and the local community by advising and reviewing county decisions to better inform the Board of County Commissioners and County Administration with updates and recommendations.

Applications for open positions need to be submitted by October 13, 2022, and are currently being accepted for two at-large members.

The application form can be accessed here at the El Paso County site.

Once filled out the applications can be emailed or sent to:

Board of El Paso County Commissioners

Attn: Ingrid Mobley

200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208

ingridmobley@elpasoco.com

Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.

