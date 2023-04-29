Volunteers kick off first day of Spring CityServe in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of volunteers are giving back to the Colorado Springs community this weekend through Spring CityServe.

It's a two-day event put on by the nonprofit COS I Love You where individuals and families sign up to serve schools, parks, local organizations, and neighborhoods across the city.

On Friday afternoon, volunteers helped out at several different locations, including the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind (CSDB) and Homeward Pikes Peak, a housing and treatment nonprofit.

"Whenever we get assistance from volunteers to come out and help us, we definitely want to take advantage of it and show appreciation," said Mike Nero, facilities director for CSDB.

Volunteers helped paint benches, spread mulch, and plant flowers at the school.

"It's a lot more fun to work together and do something meaningful," said Susan Devries, a volunteer. "It's really a great opportunity to get to know each other and get to know the city."

Those helping out at Homeward Pikes Peak painted office spaces used for outpatient treatment for substance abuse.

"These are the things that get pushed aside for nonprofit organizations," said Homeward Pikes Peak CEO Beth Roalstad. "When you work long hours in any job, you don't necessarily want to come back on the weekends to paint your office. So it's so nice that other people want to you know, take a break from their real life and do volunteer service."

There are over 100 volunteer projects taking place on Saturday for the second day of CityServe. Some of those events still need volunteers. Sign up here.

