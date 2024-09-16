Volunteers Help Remove Invasive Plants

FOUNTAIN — Invasive plants are an issue in our parks here in Colorado Springs. We spoke to a group who is making an effort to help the areas our community enjoys.

Volunteers are gather to remove invasive species to create a better environment for animals and the ecosystem.

ASEZWAO, an international youth volunteer organization, removed invasive species at the Fountain Creek Nature Center.

It is an effort to revitalize the plants in the area. They will plant more than 100 native shrubs and wildflowers, all of which will be provided by 1-gallon pots from local nurseries.'

Cassandra Fernandez, a volunteer for the project, says this event is crucial for Colorado.

“It’s going to make a huge impact because if these invasive species continue to grow, they will choke out all of our native life,” she said.

ASEZWAO’s goal is to plant 7 billion trees to help our ecosystem.

Watch te full story above.

