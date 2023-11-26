Volunteers Deck the Halls at Ronald McDonald House

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Dozens of volunteers spent their morning decorating the Ronald McDonald House for the holidays as part of the "Deck the Halls" initiative.

They trimmed eight Christmas trees throughout the 25,000 square foot home and will continue bringing holiday cheer in the coming days, ornament by ornament.

Captain Dan, the Communication Manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, said this event has a profound impact on families who find comfort in the house while their children are being treated at Children's Hospital Colorado right across the street.

"They want to help the families minimize some of the stress of having a sick, hospitalized child," he said. "So, they got together and decided, let's make this house a home for them over the Christmas season."

The Ronald McDonald House is always looking for volunteers who want to help with their mission.

