Volunteers clear tumbleweeds at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — A group of volunteers braved the cold temperatures Sunday morning to help clean up the trails and canyons in Lake Pueblo State Park. Strong winter winds blew in thousands of tumbleweeds.

"We've had tumbleweed clogs in the trails out here that have been anywhere from a foot to ten feet deep," said Adam Davidson of Southern Colorado Trail Builders, the group who organized the clean-up.

"Ideally, we would work with Colorado parks and wildlife to do a burn of the tumbleweeds but to make that happen we don't have the resources right now to do," Davidson explained. "So typically, our volunteers will gather them up, compress them as much as they can and essentially squish them where they can fit for the moment."

Even though it's hard work, volunteers like Woney Clark find it rewarding.

"These are awesome people and I love these trails," Clark said. "I've found a lot of mental health clarity out here on these trails. So, to actually go out and clear these trails is awesome and a good experience."

The clean-up started at 8:00 a.m. Sunday. Lunch was provided.

Southern Colorado Trail Builders holds monthly events. If you'd like to volunteer, visit their web page at https://www.SoCoTrails.org

