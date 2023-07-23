Volunteers build beds for kids in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Volunteers with the non-profit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace spent their Saturday building beds for kids in need in the Pikes Peak Region.

The four-hour community event took place at the Aspen Auto Clinic on Jet Stream Drive.

Chapter President Danny Butts said an estimated 3 percent of children in the Pikes Peak Region do not have their own bed to sleep on. Instead, they regularly sleep on couches or futons, share a bed with siblings, or sleep on the floor.

"We just want to get kids beds to sleep in. We know they do better in school, and they sleep better when they have their own place. Some of these kids, its the first time they've ever had a bed," Butts said.

This was the group's second annual bed build in Colorado Springs.

Butts said they always need donations of twin-sized bedding including pillows, sheets, and comforters. Donations can be dropped off at Aspen Auto Clinic locations.

Families interested in applying for assistance with the group are encouraged to visit their webpage https://www.shpbeds.org

