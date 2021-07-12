Watch
Volunteer shortage affecting Non-profits

Colette Bordelon
Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Pikes Peak Region searching for more male volunteers.
Advocacy group seeking male volunteers
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 10:52:37-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The help wanted signs for restaurants and other businesses appear to be everywhere. It turns out, non-profits are facing a shortage of volunteers as well. Some of the existing volunteers have gone back to work -- leaving these non-profits scrambling.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, non-profit organizations are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels of employment, but there's a big hole when it comes to volunteers.

In social assistance and child care alone, almost 260 thousand jobs were lost.

If you'd like to offer your time to Penrose EMS, there will be a meeting Monday at 7pm at the Penrose park, where they will be discussing their future.

Here's a list of local non-profits who are always looking for volunteers:

