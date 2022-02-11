Volunteer at Galileo School of Math and Science arrested for Sexual Assault on a Child

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A volunteer at Galileo School of Math and Science has been arrested for Sexual Assault on a Child on Feb. 3.

In the summer of 2021, an 11-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by 19-year-old Jalen McNeal and an investigation into the incident began in Oct. 2021.

Through the investigation, it was found that McNeal was volunteering in a classroom as well as a basketball coach since Dec. 2021.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, the assault did not take place at the school.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

