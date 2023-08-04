Voice safety, housing concerns to Colorado Springs mayor during listening tour

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade launched his six-week listening tour August 4th. He is going to all six districts to hear from residents.

In small groups, people will discuss any concerns or ideas surrounding safety, housing and economic vitality. Then groups will report to the mayor.

His first stop, District 6. Here is the schedule:



Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 6/ Northeast Colorado Springs with Councilmember Mike O’Malley at Sand Creek High School (7005 N. Carefree Circle)

Aug. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 5/Central Colorado Springs with Councilmembers Nancy Henjum and David Leinweber at COS City Hub (4304 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.)

Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 3/Southwest Colorado Springs with Councilmember Michelle Talarico at Hillside Community Center (925 S. Institute St.)

Aug. 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 2/North Colorado Springs with Council President Randy Helms at Pikes Peak State College (2070 Interquest Pkwy.)

Sept. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 1/Northwest Colorado Springs at a location to be announced.

Sept. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 4/Southeast Colorado Springs with Councilmember Yolanda Avila at Southeast Armed Services YMCA (2190 Jet Wing Dr.)

Online (Citywide)

Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon – Microsoft Teams (Link will be posted on the website).

People are encouraged to register online here. So far, more than 60 people registered to attend the first stop.

Mayor Mobolade is working with city council and CONO, a nonprofit focused on community connection.

"You're not just attending a meeting and then it just goes into the ether, we really want to make sure to facilitate follow-up conversations," said CONO executive director Sara Vaas.

Vaas said she never has seen a mayor more determined for community direction in their first 100 days.

The idea of the Listening Tour is to connect with neighbors and allies within the city.

"One thing we encourage, get to know your city councilperson, 'cause they are your advocate for your district," said Vaas.

