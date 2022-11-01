Vista Ridge High School student arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A District 49 Vista Ridge High School student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a gun to school. In a letter to students and families, D49 outlined the series of events leading to the student's arrest during the afternoon.

Vista Ridge High School administrators were made aware by a concerned student that a student was showing off a firearm to others shortly after lunch.

Thanks to quick work from VRHS administrators and school resource officers, Vista Ridge entered a secured perimeter alert around 12:00 pm after it was determined that the student had left school grounds.

The school resource officer was able to find the student and place them in custody shortly after the perimeter was established.

D49 did make it known that there was no indication that the student intended to harm or threaten any students or staff. CSPD is now investigating how the student was able to obtain the handgun.

The district stated in the letter, "D49 commends the quick action of the VRHS student to identify and respond to a potentially dangerous situation. Although we do not believe this was intended as a threat, we are committed to investigating this situation completely and will determine the appropriate next steps for the student involved who is subject to both school and law enforcement consequences. D49 thanks our law enforcement partners and encourages all of our students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity."

____

