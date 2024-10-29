Vista Ridge High School opens Career and Technical Education Wing Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students at Vista Ridge High School now have access to a new academic wing, which will offer expanded choices for all learners.

School District 49 says the new space will support subjects in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

The two-level wing is located on the south side of the school and will have 18 classrooms. School District 49 says it will boost the school's capacity by about 450 students.

A ribbon cutting for the wing was held Monday at Vista Ridge. School District 49 says this recognized expanding the school's capacity and creates new learning opportunities for students.

___





____

