Visitation canceled at East Cañon Complex as emergency water repairs underway

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) says that an emergency water repair is suspending visitation hours on the East Cañon Complex.

CDOC says that due to the leak, water services within the complex have been shut off. A portion of a statement from a CDOC news release can be read below:

CDOC is prioritizing the safety and well-being of all individuals within the East Canon Complex, including approximately 4,700 inmates and 622 staff members, and implementing immediate measures to address the situation to restore normal water services.



Colorado Department of Corrections

The department says they are ensuring inmates and staff have access to portable water and portable bathroom facilities and is working with the Colorado State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) to ensure water access to those in the facility.

CDOC says the leak is expected to be fixed within three to four days to get water services returned to the facility.

Visitation is canceled until further notice at this time.

