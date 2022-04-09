Visit the Easter Bunny at Santa's House in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Easter Bunny will be at Santa's House in Colorado Springs through next weekend. The Easter Bunny and Santa take visitors from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. each day.

News 5 stopped by Santa Joe's house on West Pikes Peak Avenue Friday afternoon where kids were already lining up to see the Easter Bunny and of course the big man himself in his "summer" Santa clothing. Families were able to snap pictures and Santa gave the kids some goodies and lots of smiles.

They will be available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from April 8 - 16.

He is located at 1116 West Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs.

_____

