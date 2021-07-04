Virtual therapy is helping treat people with PTSD, and other disorders

SOUTHERN COLORADO — When we think of virtual reality, we often think of entertainment. but VR has also become a useful tool in the mental health space. Virtual reality can help treat three mental health conditions, addiction, anxiety, and PTSD, which has helped combat vets and refugees of war, face painful memories.

"It walks people through in a way where they can feel some healing," explained Clinical Therapist, Lisa Lichtenstein. "It can help their body and minds have a different response to it," she said.

The technology exposes them to loud sounds they might have experienced in war, only this time, they're talking through the experience and choosing to react differently, which desensitizes them from the event so they can move forward.

VR can also help curb addiction by showing healthy alternatives. This type of technology can also help treat anxiety, through situation coaching.

"It walks a person through what they used to be anxious of and giving them the ability to use all of their representational systems, to view it securely and even comfortably," Lichtenstein said.