Violent Crimes Unit responds to officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs, Saturday evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday evening.

Police say it happened in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue.

According to police, all officers involved are unharmed, but the Violent Crimes Unit is responding to the scene.

