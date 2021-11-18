Vintage Market Days 'Spruced' kicks off this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several local businesses are gathering this weekend to participate in the annual Vintage Market Days of Colorado Springs.

Vintage Market Days of Colorado Springs is calling this year’s indoor and outdoor market “spruced.” The theme plays off of what this big event is known for, and that’s finding upscale, vintage-inspired pieces.

Those who visit the fair can find original art, homemade items, including jewelry, home décor, furniture, and repurposed items. News5 spoke with Bethany Oliver, the owner of this event, and she says the local business owners are especially looking forward to all the excitement at Vintage Market Days.

“Our vendors are the best at going out and hunting for treasures, upcycling them, so they’ll find the most unique items, I know they have a trunk in there from the 1850s. They have the coolest things and sometimes they leave them just like they are and sometimes they breathe new life into those old items,” said Bethany Oliver, Vintage Market Days Owner.

“A lot of 2020, a lot of these businesses weren’t able to have events, obviously, so they are very ready and excited. This community has always come out and supported this event and these vendors and they are really counting on you guys coming out again, and we are so excited to host you.”

Food trucks will be set up throughout the Norris Penrose Event Center for guests to enjoy. The event is set to start tomorrow and will run through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Friday is considered an early buying day, so tickets are 15 dollars. Tickets are `10 dollars per on Saturday and Sunday. Children under 12-years-old are granted free admission.

You can buy tickets at the door or here.

