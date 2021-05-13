Vigil scheduled Thursday evening for victims of birthday party mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mothers of Murdered Youth (MOMY) is hosting a candlelight vigil on Thursday for the six victims of the mass shooting at a birthday celebration in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Colorado Springs Police have identified the six victims as:

Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28-years-old

Jose Ibarra, 26-years-old

Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 33-years-old

Melvin Perez, 30-years-old

Jose Gutierrez, 21-years-old

Joana Cruz, 52-years-old

On Tuesday, investigators said the senseless tragedy was fueled by domestic violence. The suspect, 28-year-old Teodoro Macias, had been dating Sandra Ibarra for around a year according to police. Macias displayed controlling and jealous behavior toward Ibarra, trying to isolate her from her family.

Mothers of Murdered Youth (MOMY) is a support group for those who have lost loved ones to murder. The founder, Jennifer Romero, lost her own son in a drive-by shooting nearly 25 years ago. She said while the pain numbs, it never fully leaves.

MOMY is holding a vigil for the victims on Thursday, May 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be at the entrance to the Canterbury Mobile Home Park off of Powers. According to MOMY, guests are welcomed to the vigil by Canterbury Mobile Home Park, but they are asked to park in visitor parking spaces on the north and south end of the property, and around the community office. MOMY asks attendees to be respectful of neighbor's driveways.

RELATED:

Colorado Springs Police say mass shooting on Preakness Way was fueled by domestic violence