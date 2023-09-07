Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Viewer Video: Structure fire burns near Rush Road, East of Colorado Springs

A structure fire appears to be burning on an access road along Rush Road, according to viewers.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 14:02:13-04

RUSH, CO — Smoke that is viewable from around Colorado Springs is believed to be a structure fire burning on an access road connected to Rush Road, East of Colorado Springs around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Viewers from the Facebook group "Whats On Fire In Elpaso County" describe the fire as burning at least one "modular home" on a "Whitmore access road" in Rush, an unincorporated community.

News5 is working to learn more and will update this article as soon as new information becomes available.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give A Book - Right Rail Promo

If You Give A Child A Book