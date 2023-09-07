Viewer Video: Structure fire burns near Rush Road, East of Colorado Springs

RUSH, CO — Smoke that is viewable from around Colorado Springs is believed to be a structure fire burning on an access road connected to Rush Road, East of Colorado Springs around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Viewers from the Facebook group "Whats On Fire In Elpaso County" describe the fire as burning at least one "modular home" on a "Whitmore access road" in Rush, an unincorporated community.

News5 is working to learn more and will update this article as soon as new information becomes available.

