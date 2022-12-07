View the City of Pueblo Gingerbread Houses at City Hall

PUEBLO, CO — The City of Pueblo is inviting the public to view gingerbread houses made by City Departments in the city's annual internal gingerbread house competition.

The city wants you to see the winner, runner-up, most original, best craftmanship, and all entries of the contest.

“This is a fun event we hosted last year as an opportunity to rejuvenate the camaraderie within departments as we were coming out of the COVID pandemic,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “Last year’s contest was such a success, we decided to continue the tradition this year.”

The theme of this year's competition was "Christmas Vacation" and was judged by Mayor Gradisar and Karen Fogelsong of the Pueblo Arts Alliance.

Pueblo Parks and Recreation took first in the competition, while the runner-up was the Pueblo City Clerk's Office. The Finance Department received the most original award, and the Pueblo Public Works Department received the best craftsmanship.

The gingerbread houses will be available to view until Monday, December 12th. Located in the pre-function room of Memorial Hall this is free and open to the public.

