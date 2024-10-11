Victor Community Mourns the Death of Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Worker

VICTOR, CO — In Victor, the town of about 400 people are mourning the loss of one of their own. Patrick Weir.

“He kind of really reminded me of Clint Eastwood, you know, in those old cowboy movies that's that's the type that he was just kind of a strong, silent, just cool character,” said Adam Zommerli, a Victor resident.

Zommerli tells News5 just how much he cared for his son.

"I mean, you could just see how much he really did love his son”

Annie Durham, the Mayor of Cripple Creek, spoke about how this will impact the community.

"When something happens, we we band together and we take care of each other, whether it's a weather event or a tragedy like this and so even for those who don't know him personally. It's just the nature of our communities that this is very difficult for everyone," she said.

Watch the full story above.

