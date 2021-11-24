Victims identified in shooting at Memorial Park skate park

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Colorado Springs Police released the names of the two victims who were shot and killed at the skate park at Memorial Park on Saturday night.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Gage Celano and 14-year-old Dominic Celano. The victims are cousins and are residents of Colorado Springs. Dominic's 12-year-old brother was also shot but remains in critical condition.

Both boys were at the park to skateboard at the time of the shooting.

These deaths are the 37th and 38th homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021. The CSPD investigated 36 homicides at this time last year.

The children were identified as the sons of a recently retired police officer who relocated to Colorado Springs from California.

The Hollister Police Department wrote on Facebook, "Our department family is reeling from this devastating news and we are heartbroken. Our hearts ache for the entire Celano family. We cannot commit adequate words to the pain we feel."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

