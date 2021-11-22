Victims identified as brothers, cousin in Memorial Park skate park shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are learning more about the victims of the deadly shooting at the skate park at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

According to the Hollister Police Department in California, two brothers were visiting the park with their adult cousin at the time of the shooting. The older brother, age 14, was killed along with their cousin. The 12-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

News about the shooting came from California as the children were identified as the sons of a recently retired police officer who relocated to Colorado Springs.

Both boys were at the park to skateboard at the time of the shooting.

Colorado Springs Police have not released the names of the victims or any more information on the shooting, including whether they are looking for a suspect. No arrests have been made.

The Hollister Police Department wrote on Facebook, "Our department family is reeling from this devastating news and we are heartbroken. Our hearts ache for the entire Celano family. We cannot commit adequate words to the pain we feel."

