Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Victims identified as brothers, cousin in Memorial Park skate park shooting

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
Colorado Springs Police officers block off all access to the skate park at Memorial Park following a reported shooting.
Shooting at Memorial Park Skate Park
Posted at 3:18 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 17:26:54-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are learning more about the victims of the deadly shooting at the skate park at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

According to the Hollister Police Department in California, two brothers were visiting the park with their adult cousin at the time of the shooting. The older brother, age 14, was killed along with their cousin. The 12-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

News about the shooting came from California as the children were identified as the sons of a recently retired police officer who relocated to Colorado Springs.

Both boys were at the park to skateboard at the time of the shooting.

Colorado Springs Police have not released the names of the victims or any more information on the shooting, including whether they are looking for a suspect. No arrests have been made.

The Hollister Police Department wrote on Facebook, "Our department family is reeling from this devastating news and we are heartbroken. Our hearts ache for the entire Celano family. We cannot commit adequate words to the pain we feel."

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards