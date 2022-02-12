Victims identified in Fremont County double homicide

CAÑON CITY, Colorado — Investigators have learned the identities of two men whose bodies were discovered earlier this week in Fremont County. They were first spotted by bicyclists who were riding on County Road 67 (Phantom Canyon Road.)

As of Friday afternoon, the coroner was still attempting to contact the next of kin for one of the victims. So, the sheriff's office has not released their names yet.

Sheriff Allen Cooper said the cyclists were about 10 miles north into the canyon when they saw blood in the snow and one of the bodies off the side of the road. They had to travel to a location where cell phone service was available to call for help.

"Deputies were dispatched to that location where they discovered not one, but two individuals which appeared to be deceased," Sheriff Cooper said.

Both of the victims are men. Their deaths are considered homicides. Sheriff Cooper said it took investigators several hours to reach and recover the men because of the steep terrain.

"One was identified and notifications have been made to that person's next-of-kin, but currently I have not heard that the coroner has located the second individual's family," Cooper said.

The men's bodies were discovered on Bureau of Land Management property. The sheriff contacted the BLM and the FBI is now assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation. Detectives and agents are actively pursuing leads.

