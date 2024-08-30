Victim of Chestnut Street homicide has now been identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 11:42 a.m. on Aug 26, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a deceased adult man with at least one gunshot wound.

On Aug 27, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy that identified the man as 24-year-old Vidal Vigil.

This is being investigated as a homicide, but the coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

This is the 30th homicide in Colorado Springs this year so far. At this time last year, there were 21 homicides.

___





Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect. How property taxes are calculated and where the money goes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.