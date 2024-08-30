Victim of Chestnut Street homicide has now been identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 11:42 a.m. on Aug 26, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4200 block of N. Chestnut St.
Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a deceased adult man with at least one gunshot wound.
On Aug 27, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy that identified the man as 24-year-old Vidal Vigil.
This is being investigated as a homicide, but the coroner's office will determine the cause of death.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
This is the 30th homicide in Colorado Springs this year so far. At this time last year, there were 21 homicides.
