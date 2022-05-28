Police connect Citadel Mall shooting to Mitchell High School shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting that happened at the Citadel Mall led to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that happened at Mitchell High School about two weeks prior.

On Friday, May 6, Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to Mitchell High School, at 1205 Potter Drive, for a reported shooting.

Officers learned that while off-campus, two juvenile male students received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Lt. Patrick David, head of the police department's School Resource Officer Unit, told reporters that the two victims walked back to the school to report the shooting. The school nurse then gave the students medical attention as they waited for paramedics to arrive to take them to the hospital. The Mitchell High campus was secured for about an hour as officers searched the area for the suspect.

Both victims reported that a single male suspect was involved.

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, detectives identified a male juvenile suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Then on Sunday, May 22, officers responded to the Citadel Mall for a reported shooting in the parking lot.

Officers found a juvenile female and a juvenile male who had been shot. Both of the juveniles were taken to the hospital.

Police then identified that the juvenile male who had been shot at the Citadel Mall was also the suspect wanted for the shooting at Mitchell High School.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting that occurred at the Citadel Mall and no arrests have been made.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

