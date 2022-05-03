Victim in April 25 Airport Rd shooting dies from injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police report the victim in an April 25 shooting on Airport Rd has died from his injuries, making this the 18th homicide for the year in the city.

The victim was found after 10:00 am near the intersection of Airport Rd and Murray Rd.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for at least one gunshot wound but later died on Saturday, April 30.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

At this time, CSPD is not sharing any information on a potential suspect in this case. If you have any information that could assist in the investigation, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

