Victim identified in deadly shooting last week on Evans Ave. in Pueblo

PUEBLO, COLORADO — The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in Pueblo last week. It happened just after 6 p.m. last Monday at a home in the 2000 block of Evans Ave. located east of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center.

The man has been identified as 56-year-old Vincent Smith of Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department told News5 that they spoke with residents the night of the shooting to try and figure out what led up to the incident. At this time, there is no information on a suspect or motive.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

In an effort to better understand crime in Southern Colorado. News 5 will continue to track homicides across Colorado in 2023 to provide a picture of violent crime trends across Southern Colorado.

