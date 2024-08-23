Victim identified from fatal crash on South Circle Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 12 a.m. on Aug 5, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a crash involving a type of motorcycle or scooter near South Circle Drive and Monterey Road.

Upon getting to the scene, emergency personnel found the rider of the scooter deceased in the road.

The driver of the vehicle had failed to stay on scene.

The Major Crash Team arrived and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

An initial investigation found that the man on the scooter was traveling southbound on South Circle Drive when the vehicle struck him from behind.

On Aug 6, the El Paso County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy and identified the deceased man as 46-year-old Graham Howell.

This was the 36th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year there were 27 traffic fatalities. In the last 365 days, there have been 58 traffic fatalities.

The driver of the involved vehicle hasn't been located yet. Anyone with any information about this crash or any witnesses to this crash are encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

