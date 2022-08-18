Victim and suspect identified in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST, CO — Two people were found dead on August 15th, 2022 after El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies discovered their bodies late that night while responding to a disturbance call.

The location of the incident was within the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point, Black Forest.

Two deceased adults were found upon deputies entering the residence. El Paso County Sheriff's Office detectives were called to process the scene.

The detective's determined the incident to be a murder-suicide and are no longer looking for any suspects.

The deceased victim was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 50-year-old Breana Tilley.

The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Daniel Tilley.

The victim and suspect were married and did live in the home together.

So far no motive has been released and the case is still being investigated.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip line at 719-520-7777. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.