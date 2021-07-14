Victim advocate volunteers needed in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help filling a critical role in the community.

Volunteer victim advocates are needed for the ACOVA Program.

The advocates provide on-scene crisis intervention, which includes supporting victims in traumatic situations and informing victims about resources available to them.

"I mean sometimes people don't have family members that can be there at that time, so we really provide that peace in those people's lives. It's actually really humbling to be a part of somebody's life during the most horrible time of their lives," Ashlee Chavez with ACOVA said.

If you would like to volunteer visit: https://www.pueblosheriff.com/170/ACOVA.