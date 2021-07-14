Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Victim advocate volunteers needed in Pueblo County

items.[0].videoTitle
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs your help to fill a critical role in the community.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 23:44:18-04

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help filling a critical role in the community.

Volunteer victim advocates are needed for the ACOVA Program.

The advocates provide on-scene crisis intervention, which includes supporting victims in traumatic situations and informing victims about resources available to them.

"I mean sometimes people don't have family members that can be there at that time, so we really provide that peace in those people's lives. It's actually really humbling to be a part of somebody's life during the most horrible time of their lives," Ashlee Chavez with ACOVA said.

If you would like to volunteer visit: https://www.pueblosheriff.com/170/ACOVA.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community