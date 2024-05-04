VFW Post in Pueblo hosts annual Homeless Veterans Fair Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Pueblo hosted it's annual Homeless Veterans Fair Friday. The event was at VFW Post 3641, which is located on East 4th Street.

Services were available for low income and homeless veterans. They included the following:



haircuts

health checks

a meal

food pantry

"We are here to fill a gap the best we can and it's not perfect, but, we have people who are in need that we can provide some resolutions to some of their needs," said Fred Guana with VFW Post 3641.

Organizers say they allowed anyone in need to take advantage of the services, whether or not they are veterans. This was the fifth year that the VFW Post has hosted this event.

