Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

VFW Post in Pueblo hosts annual Homeless Veterans Fair Friday

Services were available for low-income and homeless veterans.
Posted at 6:10 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 20:10:17-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Pueblo hosted it's annual Homeless Veterans Fair Friday. The event was at VFW Post 3641, which is located on East 4th Street.

Services were available for low income and homeless veterans. They included the following:

  • haircuts
  • health checks
  • a meal
  • food pantry

"We are here to fill a gap the best we can and it's not perfect, but, we have people who are in need that we can provide some resolutions to some of their needs," said Fred Guana with VFW Post 3641.
Organizers say they allowed anyone in need to take advantage of the services, whether or not they are veterans. This was the fifth year that the VFW Post has hosted this event.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App