VFW Post 6461 hosts resource fair for veterans in Fountain Monday

FOUNTAIN — Nearly a fourth of our state's veterans live in El Paso County, according to the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics.

With such a high concentration of veterans living here, many organizations are making sure they have the help they need.

VFW Post 6461 hosted a resource fair for veterans in Fountain Monday. Veterans had the chance to get information about the following:



housing

health care

K-9 companions

Aaron Himes, the VFW Post 6461 Commander says they want to get younger veterans involved.

"The impact of this event is really focused on the younger generation of veterans, said Himes. "We want to get a lot of the online veteran organizations out here and represented and advertised. There's 1,100 veteran organizations within the Colorado Springs area and there's no way we can help all the veterans without working together."

Veterans and their families also received free haircuts.

___





Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect. How property taxes are calculated and where the money goes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.