Veteran's Overcoming Obstacles Riverwalk Ruck kicks off on Saturday

Veterans Over Obstacles has teamed up with the Pueblo Veteran’s Council to honor our nation's veterans this Saturday. Together, the groups are hosting the Veterans Day Riverwalk Ruck.

The event is in Pueblo, also known as Home of the Heroes. That’s because there have been more Medal of Honor winners in Pueblo than in any other city in the country.

Those who walk or run, are raising money for veterans in our community.

The money raised from this event goes to the nonprofit, Veterans Overcoming Obstacles.

Those participating will start at the Veteran’s Bridge in Pueblo. We spoke with Tommy Fergerson. He’s a local veteran who benefits directly from this event. He says Veterans Overcoming Obstacles has changed his life for the better.

Also known as Vo2, the nonprofit guides veterans through thrilling, and difficult tasks. Tommy tells me while these tasks are physically challenging, the real work is mental. Vo2 has helped him and his colleagues with overcoming depression, P-T-S-D, addiction, and limb loss.

“Vo2 has been there with a lot of different things, and they’ve sponsored me with a lot of things and that is the kind of the purpose of Vo2, adapt, improvise, overcome and that’s what they do and I’m one of those people that it actually worked for. It really did. I needed something at that particular time, and it worked for me,” said Fergerson.



“I would love to thank every one of them. Believe it or not, I’m a hugger, I hug everybody. I don’t care who you care I’m going to hug you and the program has really helped me out as a veteran. It really has.”



The cost for the event is 22 dollars per person and it’s open to the public. There are still plenty of tickets available to purchase at the last minute. If you would like to sign up or if you’d like to donate to the cause, we have a link here.

