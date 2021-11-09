Veterans more likely to own their own business than any other group

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to a study by the small business administration, former military veterans are 45 percent more likely to own a small business than non-veterans. While veterans represent 7.6 percent of the country's population, they make up a larger percentage of business owners at 9.1 percent. Ahead of Veteran's Day we thought we'd explore this trend.

The military training veterans learn while serving, can help prepare them to be business owners in so many ways. Local fitness expert Melissa Lantz is proof of that. She's a veteran who served in the Air Force, and was combat veteran at that. She owns 9Round, a kick boxing gym, and has several different locations across Southern Colorado.

"We all have the desire to serve and those naturally translate over to entrepreneurship or being a business owner," Lantz explained.

Rob Canton just spent 4 years in the Air Force, and works as a trainer at her gym.

"We've evolved from fighting enemies on the battle field to fighting enemies of obesity and poor health," Canton explained.

Melissa and Rob say you have to invest in yourself as a business owner, and staying connected with other veteran business owners is key. They suggest veterans who want to become entrepreneurs, should get mentors in their field. In fact, Melissa is apart of a mentoring program called Boots to Suits, where she helps guide others.

"In the military we were conditioned we were trained to be leaders we were trained to be leaders we were trained to be problem solvers," Lantz said.

Both have a passion for what they do; Educating others on fitness and wellness. That helps keep them focused on their new mission. They've also learned to roll with the punches.

