Veterans invited to participate in photo collage for Veterans Day float display

PUEBLO — Pueblo veterans are invited to contribute their photos to a collage that will be on display as a part of the Pueblo Municipal Court's float during Pueblo's annual Veterans Day Parade.

Those interested are encouraged to share their photos from their time serving in the military, regardless of branch or duration served.

Photos can be sent to veteranfloat@pueblo.us until Monday, November 6.

Pueblo's 22nd Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, November 11 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Pueblo on Union Avenue.

Mike Purdy of Municipal Court can be reached for assistance with submitting photos at 719-562-3810.

