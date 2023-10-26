Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Veterans invited to participate in photo collage for Veterans Day float display

Veterans Day Parade returns to Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Saturday
KOAA News5
Veterans Day Parade returns to Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Saturday
Posted at 1:24 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 15:24:29-04

PUEBLO — Pueblo veterans are invited to contribute their photos to a collage that will be on display as a part of the Pueblo Municipal Court's float during Pueblo's annual Veterans Day Parade.

Those interested are encouraged to share their photos from their time serving in the military, regardless of branch or duration served.

Photos can be sent to veteranfloat@pueblo.us until Monday, November 6.

Pueblo's 22nd Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, November 11 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Pueblo on Union Avenue.

Mike Purdy of Municipal Court can be reached for assistance with submitting photos at 719-562-3810.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pumpkin Patch Guide 480x360.jpg

Covering Colorado

Find your Pumpkin Patch adventure for Fall 2023