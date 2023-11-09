Veterans gifted cars thanks to Progressive Insurance's Keys to Progress program

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two veterans were given fresh sets of wheels today thanks to Progressive Insurance.

This comes as a part of the company's Keys to Progress veteran vehicle giveaway program.

One of the recipients is from Monte Vista, which is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Colorado Springs.

He said this new car would be a major help, especially since the car he has now is 20 years old.

Since the Keys to Progress program started in 2013, Progressive employees have volunteered to select vehicles to donate, organize fundraising activities to provide veterans with money or goods, and plan memorable, one-day vehicle giveaway events.

The annual vehicle giveaway is typically held at one of Progressive's offices or an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location.

The Keys to Progress program partners with:



to find a veteran in need of a vehicle and purchase a used, recent model from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

According to the Keys to Progress veteran vehicle giveaway program website, a total of 1,020 cars have been gifted to veterans nationwide. 82 of the recipients were given a car just this year.

____

