Veterans Day celebration in "Home of Heroes"

PUEBLO — At 11:00 am on November 11, Veterans in Pueblo gathered in celebration of Veterans Day.

"Those who serve need this day to come together to realize they're not alone," said Fred Gauna, a Retired Army Sergeant.

The Veterans Day Celebration at the Veterans Bridge on the Pueblo Riverwalk was organized by the Pueblo Veterans Council.

Chris Anderson, Pueblo Veterans Council President, says these ceremonies bridge the gap between civilians and veterans.

"There is such a stigma with PTSD, and it's combined with veterans."

Anderson also wants to encourage people to celebrate veterans every day, instead of only on designated federal holidays.

"I would like to see a steady interest, not just an occasional interest."

The new "Never Forgotten Garden" was also unveiled Thursday morning at the base of the bridge.

The Pueblo Veterans Council connects veterans in Pueblo with resources they might need. They can be contacted at pueblovetccl20@gmail.com.

