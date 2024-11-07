Veterans and military get free entry into Colorado state parks on Veteran's Day

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will be offering veterans, active-duty military, and the National Guard free entry into any Colorado State Park on Veteran's Day.

This offer applies to Colorado residents and nonresidents, as long as guests show proof of military service.

Acceptable proof of service includes:



DD214

DD Form 2

DD Form 2765

an active, retired, or veteran military ID card

A current driver's license or government-issued ID with the word 'Veteran' printed on it

a VA medical card

CPW also accepts Colorado Disabled Veterans or Purple Heart License Plates. These Colorado license plates will be granted free entry into any Colorado State Park, year-round.

State park fees including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses will remain in effect.

CPW has 44 state parks currently listed on their website.

Any park closures, restrictions, or season updates will be posted on their website, so always be sure to check before planning a trip.





