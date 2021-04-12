Veteran who protected and served, now gets a roof of protection

COLORADO SPRINGS — In our Rebound Colorado series, imagine a family having to work and study from home with a leaking roof over their heads!

Chris Hayes served in the army for 10 years and now needs a new roof for his family in the Springs. The roof has leaks and parts of it are in decay. In all, this would have cost the Hayes family $15,000, including insurance, a price tag they just couldn't afford.

One local partnership is making sure this family has one less worry. Thanks to the agency Purple Heart Homes, two companies teamed up to provide the labor and materials to fix the roof.

"These are my favorite days of the year, because we get to give back to someone who sacrificed for our country, and his family sacrificed too," said J.P. Ritchie, Production Manager with Cenco Building Services.

The Hayes family now has a waterproof and hail-resistant roof, plus new shutters.

"There was probably other veterans more deserving than I am out there, so for the companies to put this together and make it happen it's overwhelming," Hayes said.

Owens and Corning Roof Development Project is the other company involved in this good cause. This company has been fixing up veterans homes since 2016.

"Since 2016 we've helped 250 veterans, and we plan on helping 20 more in 2021," said Octavian Avila, an area contractor salesman, for Owens and Corning.