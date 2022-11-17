Veteran turns to job coaching to help others get hired

COLORADO SPRINGS — After three decades in the Air Force, veteran Len Garner wanted something different. After working with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center to find a job as he transitioned into civilian life, he found a new discovery about himself.

"Frankly, I found that I liked the process of getting a job more than having a job," says Garner.

Now, he is a job coach with the PPWC, helping veterans and other civilians find their next step.

"When we first leave the service, we are not familiar with the job search process, it's new for us," says Garner.

He's been working on a job fair tomorrow, Thursday, November 17th. The fair will take place at the Colorado Springs Event Center, on the corner of North Academy Blvd and Palmer Park Blvd. It will feature over 175 employers looking for new employees.

"175 employers in one place, you couldn't find that if you tried, right?" says Communication Manager Becca Tonn. "At 10 am, we do open up to transitioning military and veterans and their spouses or family members, and at 11 am we open up to the general public, that's everybody 18 and over that's interested in getting a new job".

They encourage anyone thinking of attending to prepare their 30-second elevator pitch, print multiple copies of a resume, and dress to impress. To register online, you can visit this link for more details.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.