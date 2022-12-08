Veteran meetup hopes to give a community to servicemembers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Founder Roger Fortin says that his veteran luncheon originally started with just 4 friends getting coffee. Now, over 100 members come to the Black Eyed Pea every Wednesday for food, stories, and a community.

The veteran lunch happens every Wednesday morning at 10:30 am at the Black Eyed Pea off of North Academy.

"It's just a fantastic group, no membership fees, no jobs, just come and enjoy lunch with us," says Fortin.

One retired army veteran says that this event is one of the things he looks forward to every week.

"It is better than a good steak to be around with all the other military people. All walks of life, all different branches, and it just makes you feel good," says Charles Henry Nathan.

Fortin says that this group is great not only for a sense of community but can provide a form of therapy for some veterans.

"Veterans don't discuss veterans affairs with non-veterans. So a lot of families are unaware of the activities of their family members. And so when we get together of course, they have such a common core of experiences that they're willing to share," said Fortin.

For some, meeting up is just a great time to see some friends. For others like retired Air Force veteran Patrick Hines, it gives him a new outlook on life.

"It makes me feel good, makes me feel like there's still hope...out there... in this world," says Hines.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.